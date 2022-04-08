Editor,
Why has Tracy politics gotten so nasty? Take Tracy out of it and just ask, why has politics gotten so nasty? A little history: Off and on throughout our history politics has been nasty. We just happen to be in another nasty period.
I too do not blame anyone for having two or more jobs. If San Joaquin County Supervisor Robert Rickman said he would retire from the CHP if elected Supervisor that is a totally different matter. But politicians routinely make promises they don’t keep.
Ah, Joe Biden and the cost of gasoline. I guess in some alternate universe it would make sense for a president to personally intervene to increase the price of consumer goods. I mean if Joe Biden was hell bent on losing the mid-term elections and his re-election in 2024, raising the price of oil makes perfect sense. Who knows? Maybe Biden is a secret Republican operative determined to send the Democrats into oblivion.
No matter whether you want to believe it or not Joe Biden did not purposely increase the price of oil. Neither did Putin or the oil companies. But Putin did invade a sovereign nation, Ukraine. NATO, of which we are a member, reacted and imposed sanctions on Russia. The markets reacted and increased the price of oil. Big oil decided they could earn extra profits and jacked their prices even before the more expensive oil made it to their refineries. As they say, “follow the money.”
It really doesn’t take an MBA to figure any of this out. But if it makes you feel good go ahead and blame Joe and Josh.
Bruce Hotchkiss, Tracy
