Editor,
The 2022 bi-election is still many months ahead but in Tracy the “Silly Season” has already begun. Dave Kerst and Elizabeth Best, members of what I have previously described as Tracy’s Right-Wing Tag Team (TRWTT) have already begun their campaign of exaggerations, half-truths and worse.
The world has experienced the COVID pandemic, the COVID recession, inflation, unemployment, declining GDP, bottlenecks, shortages of goods and rising interest rates. Members of the TRWTT don’t bother with the intellectually challenging effort of analyzing problems, determining causes and fashioning solutions. They believe that everything that happens is somebody’s fault. In their Wizard of Oz-like analysis, the president (if he’s a Democrat) is always to blame for everything bad that happens in the kingdom. The solution is as simple as their logic.
Besides always focusing on blame, rather than looking for causes and solutions, TRWTT members regurgitate factoids they copy from unreliable right-wing sources without any effort to fact check.
Elizabeth, for example, blames sky-rocketing oil prices on the Wizard in Washington, not on the efforts of NATO to punish Vladimir Putin financially. Neither of the examples she cites would be producing oil now.
Elizabeth describes me as a “Democratic operative”. I haven’t occupied a position with the party for decades. She is seeking a mirror image of the Tracy Right Wing Tag Team members. That’s not me.
I spent my life as an academic, teaching people like Elizabeth how to ask and answer public policy questions. She describes my thoughts as an “absolute joke.” It’s her attempt to place me at her level.
Having written columns for three different publications over 40 years, and having taught Political Science for Delta College for 30, you would think that she would be a little more respectful.
I guess it depends on how you were raised.
Mickey McGuire, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.