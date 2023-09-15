Dear Editor:
After three decades of reading the Press letters to the editor, Fran Block’s Sept. 8 letter ranks as one of the most over-the-top letters ever.
In her letter, Block accuses the Press editors of making an error in judgement (sic) for printing a letter written by Elizabeth Best about how the Biden Administration actions are causing gas prices to explode. (I would imagine that any letter Block disagrees with shouldn’t be printed).
And in short order, Block accuses Best of writing falsehoods, threatening people, inflammatory rhetoric, needing to have her First Amendment free speech rights curtailed and being a mean-spirited and destructive person. Wow, personally, I think Block needs to chill out.
As for falsehoods, Best said that gas prices were up by about $2 per gallon under Biden (true!). Best said the American Energy Alliance had identified 125 actions taken by the Biden Administration to hinder or stop oil production in the U.S. (true!) Best also quoted Biden as saying in polite terms that he wanted to put the oil industry out of business (true!).
As for Best threatening people, that’s absolute nonsense. When Best said that people who vote for Democrats like Biden and Rep. Josh Harder deserve to suffer from high gas prices and in other ways, she was clearly talking about public policy. Maybe such voters also deserve to reap the “benefits” of high inflation, high mortgage interest rates and an open border.
Block and others can tell us that Biden’s policies aren’t causing high gas prices, but the American people disagree.
A June 2022 poll by Rasmussen found that by far the largest share of Americans (52%) say it is Biden’s energy policies that are to blame for high gas prices. Only 11 percent of Americans blamed Putin.
These folks are right. The blame belongs with Joe and Josh.
Joe Walker, Tracy
