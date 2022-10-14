Editor,
Nick Winsatt should be embarrassed that he supported a president (Joe Biden) and Rep. Josh Harder who have done almost as much damage to the U.S. as Hurricane Ian did to Ft. Myers, Florida.
An Associated Press/NORC poll in June found that more than 8 in 10 Americans (85 percent) believe the nation is heading down the wrong track. (Mr. Winsatt, please note that this is a factual poll from a reliable source).
Though Winsatt and his new pal, Mickey McGuire, may have trouble grasping this, many Americans are teed off about an open border Southern invasion, $6-$7 per gallon gas, losing $6 trillion of household wealth in one quarter, a recession, 8.3 percent inflation and weaponizing the FBI and Justice Department against Biden’s political foes.
As for Winsatt’s charge that conservatives don’t back up their claims with evidence or use unreliable sources, that’s pure bunk and he’d know it if he read the letters.
Here is some information (with evidence and reliable sources) about how Biden’s handlers are causing higher gas prices and harming the nation. (Biden doesn’t have the cognition to be president).
Higher gas prices: Exxon Mobil’s CEO, Darren Woods, warned that the Biden administration’s plan to cut back on fuel exports could reduce global supplies and hike gas prices, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday (Sept. 30).
Biden leases little land for oil and gas drilling: A new report from the Department of the Interior shows the Biden Administration has leased fewer acres of land for oil and gas drilling on federal lands and waters since former President Harry Truman in the 1940s. The analysis was done by the Wall Street Journal.
For Winsatt and McGuire to claim Biden and Harder haven’t played a major role in the soaring gas prices is an absolute joke.
Joe Walker, Tracy
