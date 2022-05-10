The Latin rock music of Soucano Band filled the Front Street Plaza Friday night as the Block Party summer concert series kicked off. The free concert series is sponsored by the city of Tracy Parks and Recreation Department and brings a different music style to the plaza each month. Residents can bring chairs for the 3-hour show that also has food and beverages available for purchase. The next Block Party concert will be a country music performance on June 10 with the series ending in September.

