The return of bloodless bullfights to the Campo Pequeno bullring behind the Tracy Portuguese Hall ended the 99th Tracy IPFES Holy Ghost festa celebration Friday night.
Bloodless bullfights returned after a three-year hiatus brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Crowds filled the stands and grounds around the bullring off Ninth Street to watch to watch Cavaleriros Paulo Ferreira of Hilmar and David Gomes of Portugal face bulls on horseback in the ring.
Forcados, a team of men who grab and stop a bull as it is charging a line of men, featured Amadores de Montemor from Portugal and Amadores de Turlock from Turlock.
The bullfighters faced six bulls in the ring and the festa celebration ended with a dance after the bullfights.
