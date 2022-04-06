A pair of BMX riders delivered a positive message to students and wowed the crowd with their stunts during an assembly at Williams Middle School on Mach 31.
Cory Walters and Ty Callais from the BMX Freestylers Dream Team performed at two assemblies, showcasing their acrobatic skills on bikes while delivering a message of making positive choices and healthy lifestyle decisions.
The 45-minute BMX show had the pair make jumps off a ramp on the school’s blacktop area and Callais jumped over his teammate and two teachers while they were lying on the blacktop.
This was the second assembly the school has held since returning back to in-person education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.