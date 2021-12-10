After a lengthy discussion on Tuesday, the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors voted to approve the final boundaries for the county’s represented districts that will be in effect for the next 10 years until the next Census count. The new lines will affect the upcoming 2022 election season.
The board approved “Map B” as recommended by the appointed Redistricting Advisory Committee at the previous hearing on Nov. 16.
The vote was split 3-2 with both Supervisors Kathy Miller and Chuck Winn dissenting, questioning the splitting of Stockton into four separate districts as well as the shift to having the city of Tracy to share District 5 with the cities of Escalon and Ripon.
Elected officials from both the city of Escalon and the city of Ripon spoke during the hearing, opposing the lines drawn on Map B — which was supported by Supervisors Chair Tom Patti and Supervisors Miguel Villapudua and Robert Rickman — preferring Map A, which would have lined up the two cities with more predominantly agricultural towns with similar ideals.
“You would see here that Map A is probably the most balanced map. I don't know the reasoning behind the other map. And that's kind of what I’m here to ask you other gentlemen, is that voting on that other aspect of it? I mean, the other map? What is it you’re seeing that I'm missing? So if maybe you can enlighten me and give me some idea what it is you're thinking so I can learn? Because at this point, I don't understand,” said Ed Alves, mayor of Escalon.
Tracy previously shared District 5 with parts of Lathrop and Manteca, both of which will share District 3 with Stockton and will now no longer have districting lines splitting between their city limits.
“To be brutally honest with you, I don't think anybody at our meeting took it seriously, because we thought there's no way that they're going to separate Ripon and Escalon from the rest of District Four,” said Escalon Councilmember Robert Swift. “Mr. Rickman, you're certainly capable, I've no doubt about that. But I feel for you, because you're going to end up representing a district that's very Ag, very rural, very conservative, and at the same time, (you’ll be representing a district that is) very urban, very tech savvy, and very, very Bay area. Now, there's nothing right or wrong with either one of them. But that's going to be a difficult task.”
Daniel De Graaf, mayor of Ripon also spoke up with concern about Tracy’s voice being too powerful compared to the other smaller cities.
“I don't need to beat a dead horse. But I think the community of Ripon and Escalon and the eastern portion of the county fit a lot better together as far as our representation,” said De Graaf, who made a point to let Rickman, who represents District 5, know it was nothing against him as an elected official. “But I think as you look at our ability to get representation with several small cities joined together, versus the City of Tracy and little city of Ripon, city of Escalon — we don't feel that regardless of who the supervisor is, that long-term over the next 10 years, that makes a lot of sense for us and that our voice may or may not be heard. We think we'd have better representation maintaining the status quo.”
Rickman explained his reasoning for favoring Map B over Map A had to do with getting equal representation for agricultural districts in the county, including those which he feels are underrepresented for the agricultural land in Tracy.
“Here’s Tracy in the bottom left. It is surrounded by ag that goes north. So we have almost just as much ag land as, you know, Lathrop and Escalon does,” said Rickman, pointing at a county map. “”if you're looking at the city of Tracy, and look at the outskirts. If you're looking north Tracy, south Tracy, look east and west of Tracy — hundreds of miles of farmland that you have in or unincorporated in Tracy. Our almond crop is huge and our dairy. So the agriculture side is huge in Tracy and saying that ‘the supervisor from that one area is going to forget AG,’ it doesn't match with the surrounding environment.”
