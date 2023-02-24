Students heading to class at Bohn School were greeted with a “Tunnel of Kindness” as the school kicked of their second Great Kindness Challenge Tuesday morning.
Teachers, staff, Tracy Unified School District administrators, members of the Tracy Police Department, South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, business leaders and members of the community joined to form a tunnel to cheer students on at the start of their day.
The Great Kindness Challenge is a one-week anti-bullying program to give students an opportunity to create a culture of compassion and respect for other students.
During the challenge the students are given a checklist and encouraged to complete as many acts of kindness as they can.
During the week the school had student-led activities including decorating the school with positive messages, sharing a daily kindness quote and participating in spirit days.
The great Kindness Challenge began in 2012 and has 18 million students participating in all 50 states and across the globe in 115 countries.
During the week students worldwide are expected to complete an estimated 1 billion acts of kindness.
