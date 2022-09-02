Editor,
I’ve been a Tracy resident almost 20 years. I have to say I’ve seen a lot of change here. The most significant changes have occurred over the last few years, and it isn’t good.
I feel as though our city is at a boiling point: Our homelessness situation isn’t being addressed, our roads are a disaster, and we’re building endless homes and warehouses. Tracy residents have become very vocal at the city council meetings, the recent homelessness outreach meeting and the last planning commission meeting about the multiple proposed downtown cannabis outlets.
Parents are expressing outrage that families are being prioritized last by our current city leadership. Our city council members that are up for re-election are scurrying to do everything they can to make up for their failures in the last 2 months before the election.
It’s clear our longtime council members have failed and Tracy needs new leadership. As parents, my husband and I are absolutely fed up with this situation. This is why we’re voting for the three E’s this November- Eleassia for Mayor, Evans for council and English for council. These three have demonstrated clearly that they will put our Tracy families first, and prioritize public safety, driveable roads and clean parks for our kids.
Shawn Cannon, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.