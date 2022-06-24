Casey Goodall’s photo “Anniversary Clock” took home photo of the month honors for May for the Tracy Camera Club.
Goodall took the photo for the club’s May bokeh project. Bokeh refers to the quality of the out of focus or blurred area of a photograph.
“The subject of my photo was an Anniversary Clock with a rotary pendulum. I bought it for my wife when I was in the Navy, but it was so long ago I don’t remember from where,” Goodall said. “The clock stopped working long ago, but I think it is nice to look at. If I possessed the requisite mechanical skills, I would attempt to repair the pendulum mechanism.”
He used a Canon 7D MK II camera with Canon 70-200 mm F.4 L series lens.
The camera was set with an exposure of 1/50 second at f/4 with an Iso of 100. The zoom lens was at 87mm.
A loosely-wadded string of small red Christmas lights served as the background for clock in the photo.
The Tracy Camera Club has members ranging from beginner to advanced and professional. New members are welcome to join, and more information can be found about the club at http://www.tracycameraclub.org.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.