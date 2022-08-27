BANTA – Like vending machines that distribute candy or chips, Banta Elementary School officials have installed a vending machine in their library that provides students with books.
The books will be given to students as a reward for their good deeds on campus.
“It’s going to make them really excited to read,” said Principal Tabatha Maxie. “It’s a perfect opportunity to allow kids to access books that they wouldn’t necessarily be able to access on their own or purchase on their own. We’re putting books in the hands of our students.”
In order to earn a chance at getting a token to get a book, students will have to display a deed that reflects one of the Character Counts pillars: Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring and Citizenship.
Each month represents a different Character Counts pillar and this month is Trustworthiness, with Respect for September, Responsibility for October and so on. When a school staff member sees a student doing a good deed such as helping others, being considerate of others’ feelings, or using good manners, they will receive a ticket that will go into the reward jar in the school office.
Each Friday, Maxie said she will pick the book winners from the jar. The winners will be picked to represent one from each of the grade levels. Names of those winners will be announced over the loudspeaker during the morning announcements. Those eight students will then be given a token that they can use to get a new book from the vending machine during their lunch or recess time.
“It’s super exciting,” Maxie said. “They are going to love this. They are going to love the fact that they can come in and buy a book.”
The books placed inside the machine appeal to all grade levels, ranging from picture books for the younger students to books that include graphic novels for the older students.
“It’s like a snack machine, but with books,” said fifth grader Brooklyn Laverne, who was among the first students to use the book vending machine. “It’s hard to make a (book) choice. I like it.”
“It’s cool,” said fourth grader Charlize Hegman, who also got to choose a book.
Cost of the book vending machine was $4,300 without the books, said Superintendent Rechelle Pearlman, who came up with the idea. She said the district purchased about 900 books to fill the machine and get the program up and running. She said they obtained about eight to 10 copies of each book and they will likely rotate in a new set of books for the students to choose from each month.
“I thought it was a great idea,” Pearlman said. “A different type of incentive for kids to read.”
• Denise Ellen Rizzo is Banta Unified School District Public Relations Consultant. Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
