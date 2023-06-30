July holiday.
Ten nonprofits selected by lottery in January completed their permitting process and will be able to sell fireworks from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Monday and then from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the Fourth of July.
Nonprofits spent Wednesday morning stocking their booths with fireworks bearing the official seal of the California State Fire Marshal’s office and making sure they would pass an inspection from the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority.
Safe and sane fireworks can be discharged within Tracy city limits from noon to 10 p.m. through Monday and from noon to midnight on the Fourth of July.
All fireworks, including safe and sane, are illegal in the unincorporated areas of San Joaquin County including Banta, Mountain House and other areas of rural Tracy.
Safe and sane fireworks become illegal to discharge at 12:01 a.m. on July 5.
