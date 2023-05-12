Editor,
There is something despicable about having a president (Joe Biden) who as a political candidate encouraged foreigners to break America’s immigration laws and who has since gutted those laws, creating an open border.
Biden has been aided by Democratic congressmen, like Rep. Josh Harder, who place their political party ahead of our nation and support Biden’s decimation of our immigration laws.
For those who would doubt Biden would call for illegal immigrants to “surge” to our borders look no further than the third Democratic primary debate (Sept. 12, 2019) as Biden responded to a question from Univision’s Jorge Ramos.
The situation at the border under the Democrats is so heinous that the Biden Administration has lost 85,000 unaccompanied children that they simply can’t find. That information comes from the New York Times (not Fox News) and Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas).
And if that isn’t bad enough, the Biden Administration is engaging in federal taxpayer-funded child trafficking.
Tara Rodas, a whistleblower and former volunteer with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), helped process children who’d entered the country as unaccompanied minors. She calls it “one of the most heartbreaking things I’ve ever experienced.”
Rodas found that the Biden people were handing kids over to traffickers. When Rodas tried to prevent a child from being placed with a known criminal, HHS launched an investigation into HER and took away her federal badge.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reports that the Mexican cartels’ income from smuggling illegal migrants into America has soared from $500 million in 2018 to $13 billion in 2022—up 2,500 percent. Thanks Biden and Harder.
As columnist Deroy Murdock put it, “Mexican cartels freely traverse the ‘border to transport this venom (fentanyl).’ Biden Democrats couldn’t care less.”
Joe Walker, Tracy
