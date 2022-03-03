In order to honor the spirit of jazz, Jeff Bordes feels that it’s best to start with a variety of styles and then bring them together in pursuit of a theme.
From there he hopes for a result that is spontaneous and unpredictable, and most of all, memorable for the performers and for the audience.
That’s the direction he’s chosen for Saturday night’s show at the Grand Theatre, “Jeff Bordes & Friends – Tribute to the Ladies of Jazz.”
“I’ve been fortunate to play with a lot of amazing musicians throughout the years,” Bordes said this week in advance of his Saturday night show. “The idea with these shows is, every time I do one of them I chose a different theme and I try to change it up quite a bit year after year, and then I bring in different musicians and I try to change that up year after year.”
“Most of the time I try to bring musicians of diverse backgrounds and experiences.”
He recalls a time when he called up Lorin Rowan from the Rowan Brothers -- whose style is more familiar to fans of country/folk/bluegrass than to jazz fans – for a tribute to Louis Armstrong. It may sound like a mismatch, but Bordes knew it would work.
“We were taking on Louis Armstrong with our own take. We didn’t want to sound like Louis. We wanted to pay tribute.”
Then, 2 years ago, just before live shows were shut down because of COVID-19 restrictions, he did a tribute to female jazz singers at the Grand and says it was his most popular show ever. Bordes saw that singers from a range of backgrounds and styles love the music made popular by singers like Doris Day, Nina Simone, Dinah Washington, Aretha Franklin, Peggy Lee, Sarah Vaughn and Bessie Smith, just to name a few.
So he’s going to do it again, this time with a trio of guest performers that he expects will each bring something different to the stage.
Los Angeles-based singer and trombone player Alanna Vicente will bring the jazz style familiar to folks who like the intimate club sound. Jenny JAM, out of London via L.A., is known for her R&B/pop style, Bordes said, and he’s also called on longtime friend Meredith McHenry out of Pleasanton/Livermore.
“She’s a powerhouse. She does amazing with jazz. She has a big, big voice,” he said. “She’s just an all-around amazing powerhouse singer.”
Each will take the stage with the musicians Bordes often calls upon for his shows, including Ken Cefalo on guitar, Danny Sandoval on tenor saxophone, Luis Valverde on percussion, Aaron Garner on keys, Hunter Van Dam on bass and Wally Schnalle on drums.
“For the musicians they love it, because it’s kind of pulling them out of their comfort zone. “When you do that the energy that ends up happening on stage is really high. The musicians are just having such an amazing time,” he said.
“With these shows I do the audience is witnessing some pretty amazing music created for the first time on stage because it’s the first time that this assortment is playing together.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
