Kimball 48, Central Catholic 45
The Kimball boys basketball team moved forward in the Valley Oak League standings on Friday with a 48-45 win at home against the Central Catholic Raiders of Modesto.
The Kimball Jaguars (13-5, 2-1 VOL) played a close first half against the Raiders (8-6, 0-1 VOL), trading the lead six times in the first half, with the Raiders up 25-22 going into the third quarter.
The Jaguars opened the third quarter with senior Jordan Asuncion hitting a 3-point shot to tie it up 25-25. After that the Jaguars took the lead and held onto it into the fourth quarter. The Raiders tied it up 38-38 midway through the fourth and the Jaguars came back with a scoring run that put Kimball up 48-42, the biggest lead either team had during the game. The Raiders hit one more 3-point shot at the end to cut Kimball’s lead to 48-45.
“We came in with a game plan. There were specific players we had to shut down and we came in and got it done,” said senior guard Isaiah Baptista, who scored 13 points and had five steals on defense. “The third quarter we took over and we went on a run. It gave us energy to pull through with the win.”
“We’ve just got to build on coming out every game strong. We finish off second halves good, but we’ve got to come out harder every game at the start of the game.”
Senior forward Chinedu Nwankwo was the Jaguars’ scoring leader with 18 points said his team came out with energy, and then had to dial it up in the second half.
“Our coach always asks us to keep giving effort and keep pushing. Our leader here (Baptista) got us hyped in the locker room and we got it done,” he said. “We’ve got Weston Ranch next Friday. That’s going to be a tough one but I feel like we’ve got it.”
Kimball coach Albert Garibaldi said that the team is getting into the heart of the season.
“Of course, we’ve had some tough setbacks with the COVID situation. We had some guys out at the beginning of league and we still have some guys out, and so we’re trying to do the best we can. What we’re doing right now is we’re giving effort, energy and heart and we’re starting to add execution into it. If we continue on this path I think we can have a very successful season.”
He added that VOL competition will only get tougher.
“Weston Ranch is historically the top team in our league. The way we look at it is every league game is important.”
Millennium 46, Big Valley Christian 23
The Millennium Falcons opened Central California Athletic Alliance play with a 46-23 win at Big Valley Christian High in Modesto on Friday.
The Falcons (3-8, 1-0 CCAA) outscored the Big Valley Christian Lions (6-11, 0-1 CCAA) through the first half to hold a 25-8 lead going into the third quarter. The Lions outscored the Falcons in the third quarter, but the Falcon defense regrouped in the fourth quarter to shut down the Lions’ offense.
Junior Jordan Flores led the Millennium offense with a game-high 16 points, and senior Omari Arauz-Doucet added 11 points for the Falcons.
Modesto Christian 89, Tracy 55
Tri-City Athletic League leader Modesto Christian defeated the Tracy High team 89-55 on Friday in Modesto. The outcome puts Modesto Christian at 14-1, 4-0 TCAL, and Tracy is 3-12, 1-3 TCAL.
St. Mary’s 77, West 49
The St. Mary’s Rams outscored the West Wolf Pack 24-13 in the first quarter and continued to hold the advantage in every quarter to bring the Rams the 77-49 win in Stockton on Friday. The result puts St. Mary’s at 11-8, 3-1 Tri-City Athletic League, and West is 2-14, 1-4 TCAL.
