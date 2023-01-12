The Millennium boys basketball team opened Central California Athletic Alliance play on Tuesday at Kimball High with a 46-39 loss to the visiting Big Valley Christian Lions of Modesto.
The Lions (6-7, 1-0 CCAA) held a 15-13 lead at the end of the first quarter and picked up the pace to make it 29-21 game at the half. The Falcons (4-12, 0-1 CCAA), led by a string of shots from senior forward Jeremiah Bello, outscored Big Valley Christian in the third quarter to cut the Lions’ lead to 36-32, but were unable to close the gap in the fourth quarter.
Bello totaled 17 points for the night and senior Tyrone Bailey added nine points.
Delta Charter 64, Hughes Academy 55
The Delta Charter boys basketball team affirmed their second-place standing in the Mountain Valley League on Tuesday with their 64-55 win at Hughes Academy (8-9, 4-2 MVL) in Stockton on Tuesday.
That follows a dominant win on Monday, as the Dragons defeated the Lodi Academy Titans 74-25 at home. The Dragons were up 20-5 after the first quarter and continued out outscored the Titans (3-8, 2-5 MVL) the rest of the way, finally easing back on their offense in the fourth quarter.
The Dragons (12-3, 5-1 MVL) are behind only Holt Academy of Stockton, taking a narrow 72-70 loss to the Bobcats (14-3, 7-0 MVL) on Jan. 5.
West 62, Tokay 43
The Wolf Pack took a step forward in the Tri-City Athletic League with a 62-43 win at home over the Tokay Tigers (2-11, 1-2 TCAL), on Monday at West High’s Steve Thornton Gymnasium.
Leading the way for West (10-8, 1-1 TCAL) was junior guard Xavier Renshaw, hit six of eight 3-point shots on his way to scoring 26 points. Junior Cameron Williams added 16 points and pulled in seven rebounds.
Mountain House 65, Johansen 44
The Mountain House boys basketball team went on the road to Modesto Friday and defeated the Johansen Vikings 65-44 in the Mustangs’ first road game of the Western Athletic Conference season.
Mountain House (13-1, 2-0 WAC) faced a motivated Johansen squad (2-12, 0-2 WAC) who ran neck-and-neck with the Mustangs in the first half. A timely 3-ball by junior Jordan Assefa helped stave off the Vikings. More timely buckets by junior Thurmond Thorpe, senior Isaiah Chenier, senior Noah Ursal and junior E.J. Campbell kept Johansen at bay.
After halftime, Mountain House had more bounce defensively and put the game out of reach with a 19-4 third quarter. The Mustangs kept up the pace in the fourth quarter for the win.
Campbell totaled 14 points for the night, Thorpe added nine points, Chenier scored eight points, and Ursal added six points.
