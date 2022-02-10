The Kimball High boys basketball team affirmed its place in the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs on Wednesday with an 82-74 win at home over Valley Oak League leader Weston Ranch.
The win in their final game of the regular season puts the Jaguars (19-8, 8-4 VOL) in second place in the VOL behind Weston Ranch (17-10, 9-2 VOL), with final standings to be determined tonight when the rest of the teams in the VOL finish their season.
“We needed this win to hopefully get a home game in playoffs,” Kimball coach Albert Garibaldi said. “Weston Ranch is of course a league title winner, and they have gotten our number over the years. Tonight the kids laid it out on the court and I’m very proud of them.”
Senior team captain Kobe Harris said his team was determined to finish league play on a high note.
“To come out strong this year, make playoffs and have a good record, it means a lot for the school and for us as a team,” he said.
In front of full bleachers and a spirit night crowd the Jaguars played a fast-paced physical game, taking a 23-11 lead in the first quarter and keeping up the intensity until the end, making up for a 90-73 loss on Jan. 21 at Weston Ranch.
“The last game we played was intense. We felt like there was some stuff that went wrong, that we were the better team, so we just had to come out this game and show it,” Harris said. “We had a couple bad games, but in my eyes we’re the best team in this league.”
Senior guard Isaiah Baptista added that the Jaguars stuck to their game plan and executed.
“We came out strong, everyone worked together. We got stops. We got into our offense. Everything started to come together,” he said. Harris added that everyone on the team contributed.
“It comes from out coaches preaching we have a deep team. Everyone can do something. We’ve just got to get everyone involved. It just makes it harder to focus on one person.”
The Jaguars were up 45-31 at the half, and Weston Ranch kept trying to catch up, and got withing eight points of the Jaguars a couple times in the second half. Weston Ranch still couldn’t keep up with the Jaguars’ rebounding and defense, including blocked shots from senior Chinedu Nwankwo.
Baptista led the Kimball offense with 18 points. Harris scored 14, juniors Benito Ruiz and Jayden Richardson scored 11 points each and Nwankwo scored 10.
Mountain House 73, Lathrop 50
The Mountain House Mustangs are determined to stay in the conversation for the Western Athletic Conference title, with their latest statement a 73-50 win at home against league leader Lathrop High on Tuesday.
With three games left, the Mustangs (15-10, 9-2 WAC) now in third place in the league, have a chance to pass Lathrop (14-11, 11-2 WAC) and Ceres (17-9, 10-3 WAC) in the final weekend of play. The Mustangs hosted Ceres Thursday night, face Pacheco in Los Banos on Saturday and conclude with a game against Davis at home on Monday.
Mustang players expected that Tuesday’s win would give them the momentum to finish at the top of the league.
“It’s my senior year so I want a league title and in order win league you have to beat the No. 1 team, and we did it,” senior Dexter Francis III said. “We win out from here, we’ll be league champs.”
“The key is just to keep winning and not underestimate the teams we’ve already beaten.”
Lathrop scored first, but by midway through the first quarter the Mustangs took the lead with a couple of 3-point shots, one from junior Steven Titus and another from Francis to put Mountain House up 12-7. Lathrop tied it up briefly at the start of the second quarter before the Mustangs took the lead back and kept it the rest of the way.
By the third quarter Lathrop’s shots would not drop, and the Mustangs continued to outrebound the Spartans and stayed in control on offense, with junior Roy Gardner hitting two of his four 3-point shots in the third quarter to extend the Mustangs’ lead.
“In the beginning of the game I said I’m going to get my mine regardless. When the ball got in my hands I just grabbed it, put our team on top,” Gardner said. He added that his team is prepared to peak at the right time.
“Our season started off slow. Coach Reno (Ursal) hooked us up with higher level teams so we could get better, and he prepared us for this moment, to win league.”
Francis was the leading scorer for Mountain House with 15 points. Gardner and junior Orlando Syph-Timmons scored 14 points each and junior Isaiah Chenier and E.J. Campbell scored nine points each.
Tracy 67, West 51
The Tracy High boys started off with a 21-15 first quarter lead on Monday at West High on their way to a 67-51 win over the Wolf Pack.
Senior Logan Hock got the Bulldogs Tracy (6-18, 3-7 Tri-City Athletic League) started with three 3-point shots in the first quarter, contributing to his game-high 32 points for the night. West West (3-19, 2-9 TCAL) got within 3 points, 45-42, when sophomore Joe Walker hit a 3-pointer near the end of the third quarter, but the Bulldogs went on an 18-3 scoring run that extended into the fourth quarter.
Hock said that his team shouldn’t have let West get that close.
“I think the whole game we underplayed,” he said. “Basketball is all about runs, so we needed to go on a run to make sure we closed it out.”
West senior Saloma Talimalie said the West team’s effort in the fourth quarter was encouraging even if the Wolf Pack came up short.
“It’s always like that in the last quarter when you’re down. The only thing is we should have had brought that intensity from the beginning,” he said, adding that the season has still showed the potential for the West team.
“We could have had a better season this year. We had our mistakes. We have a lot of young players. The young players, I believe they’re going to be better next year.”
Also contributing to Tracy’s offense was senior D.J. Asah with 13 points and junior Jeremiah Zamora with nine points.
Nearly everyone on West’s roster scored, with eight points each for senior Chris Brown and senior Saloma Talimalie, and seven points each for junior Nicholas Rodriguez and sophomore Xavier Cardona Renshaw.
Tracy followed Monday’s game with a 63-34 loss at Lodi on Wednesday.
Tracy and West conclude their season tonight with a 7 p.m. game at Tracy High.
Millennium 56, Stone Ridge Christian 54
The Millennium Falcons stayed on a pace for playoffs with their 56-54 win at Stone Ridge Christian High in Merced on Tuesday. The Falcons (7-12, 5-4 Central California Athletic Alliance) are in third place in the league with their final regular season game last night against Venture Academy of Stockton.
Holt Academy 76, Delta Charter 46
The Delta Charter Dragons maintained their third-place standing in the Mountain Valley League following their 76-46 loss at home to league leader Holt Academy on Tuesday. Holt Academy (18-7, 13-2 MVL) opened with a 21-0 scoring run and extended that lead in the second half. The Dragons now stand at 9-4 in the MVL.
Mountain House 56, Stagg 46
The Mountain House Mustangs defeated the Stagg High Delta Kings at the San Joaquin NorCal Super Saturday Showcase held at Venture Academy in Stockton.
Junior Steven Titus III opened with a nice floater bucket and senior Dexter Francis had eight points in the first quarter, including two corner 3 point makes. Mountain House junior Isaiah Chenier and junior Orlando-Syph Timmons had buckets in transition and junior Roy Gardner continued to provide instant offense, with the Mustangs going into halftime with a 28-25 lead.
The Delta Kings flipped the score in the third quarter and led 42-39 going into the fourth quarter. With Chenier in foul trouble and sophomore starter Thurmond Thorpe unavailable due to injury, the Mustangs roster depth was on full display. Sophomore E.J. Campbell played his first varsity game and had five key fourth quarter minutes with two points in transition setup with fast-break dimes from junior Noah Ursal. With the Mustangs up 43-42, Ursal gave Mountain House some breathing room with a clutch corner 3 point make. His relentless defense included four steals, including one that led to a fast break bucket to Campbell.
Mountain House 59, Pacheco 35
The Mountain House Mustangs defeated the visiting Pacheco Panthers 59-35 on Friday after a slow start, with offensive juggernaut sophomore Thurmond Thorpe leaving the game in the first quarter with a shoulder injury. The Mustangs came back against a tough Pacheco team, with junior Daaksheesh Thangavel hitting a buzzer-beating 3 pointer at the end of the second quarter to put Mountain House up 26-25.
The rest of the game was all Mustangs as they outscored Pacheco 33-10 in the second half. Senior Dexter Francis continued his steady play with eight points and four assists. Junior Roy Gardner finished with 14 points, Thangavel added another 3-pointer to finish with six points, sophomore center Gabriel Williams scored eight points and had six rebounds.
Mountain House 85, Los Banos 47
Mountain House went to Los Banos High and defeated the Tigers 85-47 on Feb. 2. The Mustangs started with a 12-0 run on consecutive 3 point makes by senior Dexter Francis, sophomore Thurmond Thorpe, junior Isaiah Chenier and junior Orlando Syph-Timmons. Los Banos strung together some stops to stay within reach at 17-9 at the end of the first quarter.
The Tigers had momentum and took a 23-22 lead until the Mustangs went on an 11-0 run at the end of the second quarter to take a 34-22 lead at the half.
The second half was all Mountain House. Chenier scored nine points in the quarter. Junior Darian Petty, Jr. provided eight points including two 3-pointers in the third giving Mountain House a 60-35 lead. The fourth quarter was more of the same, highlighted by a step-back 3-point corner make by junior Noah Ursal.
Thorpe totaled 16 points, Chenier scored 15 points, Francis totaled 14 points and Petty scored 10 points.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
