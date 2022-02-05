The Kimball Jaguars hold third place in the Valley Oak League, their latest victory a 76-44 win at Sierra High in Manteca. Kimball held a 39-28 lead at the half and ramped up their offensive effort in the second half for the 76-44 win.
The Jaguars stand at 17-6, 6-2 in the VOL, and Sierra is 8-14, 0-9 VOL.
Millennium 38, Big Valley Christian 36
The Millennium Falcons are trying to fight their way back into playoff contention with their 38-36 win on Tuesday at Big Valley Christian High in Modesto. The win puts Millennium at 5-12, 3-4 in the Central California Athletic Alliance, where they must win the rest of their games if they’re to make playoffs. Big Valley Christian is 6-16, 1-6 CCAA.
Vanguard College Prep 61, Delta Charter 52
After a close first quarter the Vanguard College Prep team came back with a big second quarter for a 34-24 lead at the half on the way to a 61-52 win on Tuesday at Delta Charter High. Delta Charter is still on a pace for playoffs with a third-place standing of 11-8, 7-3 Mountain Valley League. Vanguard is 12-10.
Tracy 64, Tokay 31
The Tracy High boys basketball team took control for a 64-31 win at Tokay High in Lodi on Monday. The win puts Tracy at 4-17, 2-6 Tri-City Athletic League, and Tokay is 1-19, 0-7 TCAL.
Lincoln 92, West 37
The Lincoln Trojans jumped out to a 30-13 first quarter lead over the West Wolf Pack on Monday in Stockton, and didn’t let up until the fourth quarter. It puts West at 2-17, 1-7 Tri-City Athletic League, and Lincoln is 19-3, 7-1 TCAL.
Turlock Christian 51, Millennium 22
The Falcons traveled to Turlock Christian High on Monday to take a 51-22 loss to the Turlock Christian Eagles.
