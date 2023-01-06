It took the Tracy High boys basketball team until the third quarter to develop any kind of rhythm on offense in the Tri-City Athletic League opener against the visiting St. Mary’s Rams of Stockton, a 54-31 loss for Tracy, on Wednesday in Bill Swenson Gymnasium.
The Rams (12-3, 1-0 TCAL) quickly set the tempo to Wednesday’s contest, and while the Bulldogs (4-11, 0-1 TCAL) were able to keep up with the fast pace, break the St. Mary’s press and put up a respectable defense, Tracy had a tough time getting past the Rams defense to the inside of the key. When they could get through, none of the Bulldogs’ shots would fall, making it a 20-1 game in the Rams favor at the end of the first quarter, and with only three shots made in the second quarter the Bulldogs trailed 30-7 at the half.
“We probably missed eight or nine layups going into the second half which puts us down,” Tracy coach Junior Cueva said. “We should have had 14 to 16 more points on made layups.”
He added that the effort was there on both defense and offense, but while the Rams capitalized on most of their offensive opportunities they also outrebounded Tracy to deny the Bulldogs any second chances on missed shots.
“We got great looks. We’ve just got to make them,” Cueva said.
Tracy started to shift the momentum in the third quarter when junior guard Malcolm Akamien hit a string of shots, including a 3-point shot, though Tracy still didn’t keep up with the Rams’ offensive output. St. Mary’s dialed back its offense in the fourth quarter, which is when the Bulldogs were able to reduce their deficit for the 54-31 loss.
Akamien was Tracy’s offensive leader with 12 points, and junior Jeremiah Costilla scored five points and grabbed six rebounds. The Rams got scoring contributions from nine of the 12 players on the St. Mary’s roster, and four of those players tallied nine points each.
Mountain House 81, Davis 42
The Mountain House boys basketball team started 2023 by defeating the Davis High Spartans of Modesto 81-42 in their Western Athletic Conference League opener.
The Mustangs (12-1, 1-0 WAC) led 18-7 at the end of the 1st quarter and kept up the pace for a 36-23 at the half against the hard-working Spartans (3-8, 0-1 WAC). The Mustangs turned it on in the third quarter to lead 64-33 by the end of the period, finishing with the 81-42 victory. The Mustangs had balanced scoring with all 16 players on the roster contributing.
Senior Isaiah Chenier led the Mountain House offense with 16 points, followed by junior E.J. Campbell's 14 points. Senior Noah Ursal scored nine points, senior Orlando Syph finished with seven points and senior Lakai Assefa and junior Thurmond Thorpe scored six points each.
The Mountain House junior varsity team defeated Davis 76-25. Charles Wolfe led the Mustang offense with 12 points and Shaarav Prasad added 11 points.
Mountain House plays again tonight at Johansen High in Modesto.
West second at Livermore Tournament
The West High boys basketball team finished the Livermore Cowboy Tournament with a 44-37 loss to Lowell High of San Francisco in Friday’s championship game at Livermore High. Senior Phillip Hill led the Wolf Pack’s offense with 11 points and junior Joseph Walker, West’s all-tournament pick, scored 9 points.
West advanced to the championship with a 61-43 win over Livermore High. Livermore opened with a 17-14 first-quarter lead and the Wolf Pack came to life in the second quarter to score 23 points and hold a 37-28 lead at the half. West stayed strong with an effective defense and continued to outscore the Cowboys through the second half for the 61-43 win.
Walker led the way with 14 points, Hills scored 10 and junior Cameron Williams added nine points.
The outcome puts West at 9-6 for the season, with Tri-City Athletic League play set to begin Wednesday at Lodi High.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.