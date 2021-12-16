The Millennium boys went 1-2 this past weekend at the Woodland Winter Warrior Tip Off at Woodland High.
The Falcons opened with a 41-30 win over the host team. The Falcons took control early for a 25-13 lead at the half and held onto the lead through the second half. Junior Jordan Flores led the Millennium team with 14 points, and he pulled in five rebounds, and senior Omari Arauz-Doucet scored eight points and grabbed 15 rebounds.
Millennium then faced Galt on Friday and lost 55-51 in overtime. Galt held a 30-27 lead at the half and the Falcons came through in the fourth quarter to tie it up 45-45. Galt outscored Millennium in overtime for the win. High scorers for the Falcons were Flores and Arauz-Doucet with 11 points each, and junior Ethan Dargin and senior Krish Bajwa scored nine points each.
The Falcons finished with a 50-32 loss to Johnson High on Saturday. Flores finished with 11 points and junior Tyrone Bailey scored eight points.
