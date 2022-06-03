Big changes are ahead for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tracy as they open six new club sites, nearly doubling in size to open the 2022-2033 school year in August.
The club announced that the new club sites will open at Bohn Elementary, Kelly School, Hirsch Elementary, Freiler School, Williams Middle School and West High when Tracy Unified School District resumes classes starting Aug. 8.
Kelly Wilson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tracy, said the expansion is the most club sites they have opened at one time.
“The big vision has been any child who needs or wants to come to the Boys & Girls Clubs to be able to accommodate that and with this expansion we’re going to be really close to that,” Wilson said. “Definitely excited, the same types of programs we currently run at our sites — the STEM, the reading, athletics, enrichment — all those things will be offered.”
The expansion is possible through an ongoing partnership with TUSD and the Expanded Learning Program with funds through the State of California.
With 13 sites in Tracy the club expects to provide academic, wellness and mentoring support to more than 1,300 children.
The club has seen a need for an increase in services in Tracy. The last new club to open was at Jacobson Elementary in 2015, the seventh site for the Boys & Girls Club.
“We’ve been at seven sites in Tracy for a very long time and we fill up at every site. There’s a waiting list every year and we get called on from other schools inquiring about Boys & Girls Clubs so there has definitely been a high interest over the years to expand and now we have the opportunity to do so,” Wilson said. “Doubling in size in number of sites, program offering, number of kids we can serve and also doubling the size of our budget.”
Students from transitional kindergarten and kindergarten will be able to participate in clubs at nine existing sites as part of the expansion.
“The need is there, all of Tracy Unified is switching to all-day TK and kindergarten and one of the requirements of the funding is offered from TK, K all the way up,” Wilson said. “We’re adding at least one classroom at each of our sites of TK and K and then we’ll go from there.”
Wilson said years ago the club served high school students from their main site but the new site opening at West High will be the first time the club is on a high school campus, adding it will be a little different than the other clubs.
“We need to meet the needs of the students that are there. Junior (Cueva, director of operations) has already been on campus meeting with the principal and their leadership class to really find out what are the things they need,” Wilson said. “We are going to partner with athletics quite a bit so that we ensure student athletes maintain their grades so they can participate. We are also looking at workforce development, just all kinds of things that would be interesting to the high school population because we want to offer them things that want to make them stay after school and participate.”
In a statement Robert Pecot, TUSD superintendent, voiced his enthusiasm for the expansion saying, “Tracy Unified has had a long-standing partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tracy. They are a quality organization who cares deeply about this community. We are excited to be able to expand that partnership. Thanks to this opportunity students will be able to safely participate in after school programming that focuses on enrichment, academics, fun activities, and athletics.”
The clubs are currently looking to build up their staff with postings on job sites including Indeed as they prepare for the start of the school year.
“Our big push now is we’re increasing — to about when we’re fully staffed and at capacity in terms of number of kids — we’ll be at about 114 staff and were at about 55 now,” Wilson said.
Registration for the 13 club sites will open in July at time to be announced.
For more information about the after-school programs and services offered by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tracy, contact 209-832-2582 ext. 114 or email Junior Cueva, program director, at gcueva@bgctracy.org.
