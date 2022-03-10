Tracy High senior Justin Kiester placed third out of 105 golfers and the Bulldog golf team placed fifth at Monday’s Yellowjacket Invitational, hosted by Hilmar High at Turlock Golf and Country Club.
Kiester shot a 2-under-par 70 over 18 holes, two strokes behind individual champion Braden Castleton (68) of Golden Valley High of Merced. Golden Valley was also the team champion (296) out of 22 teams.
Tracy’s team score of 333 also included an individual score of 77 for freshman Jacobus Brakkee. Tracy’s team score was rounded out by junior Mason Davis, freshman Brandon Keith and sophomore Steven Lanning.
Mountain House also competed on Monday, with the Mustangs taking 15th place. The Mustangs’ golfers included Dominic Moreno (87), Chandler Frohm (94), Noah Ursal (104), Jonathan Sunny (106) and Aayush Nilawar (113).
