The West High Wolf Pack soccer team took a 2-1 loss to Tokay High on Tuesday at Steve Lopez Stadium, but the Pack is still set to be among the top four teams in the Tri-City Athletic League to make the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs.
Senior Eyber Reynoso scored first to put the Wolf Pack up 1-0 at the half. Tokay came back with two second-half goals to get the win.
West now stands at 7-3-4, 3-3-3 TCAL, and Tokay is 6-1-10, 4-0-5 TCAL.
Millennium 2, ABLE Charter 2
The Millennium Falcons and ABLE Charter Legacy tied 2-2 on Monday in Stockton. Senior Carson Edwards scored on an assist from senior Edgar Rios, and Rios also scored a goal unassisted. Freshman goalkeeper Landon Vatran had nine saves.
The Falcons now hold second place in the Central California Athletic Alliance/Mountain Valley League, and are assured of a playoff spot, with a record of 13-7-5, 9-2-2 CCAA/MVL. ABLE Charter is 8-2-1 CCAA/MVL.
Delta Charter 1, Big Valley Christian 1
The Delta Charter Dragons played to a 1-1 tie against visiting Big Valley Christian on Monday. The outcome puts the Dragons at 1-11-2, 1-8-2 Central California Athletic Alliance/Mountain Valley League, and Big Valley Christian is 0-15-1, 0-10-1 CCAA/MVL.
East Union 2, Kimball 0
The Kimball Jaguars concluded their season with a 2-0 loss at home to Valley Oak League leader East Union on Monday. East Union’s shots on goal included four that Kimball sophomore goalkeeper Sahib Sandhu blocked. Kimball finishes the season at 6-9-1, 4-8-0 VOL, and East Union is 12-5-7, 9-1-1 VOL.
Lincoln 2, Tracy 1
The Bulldogs held a 1-0 lead at the half before Lincoln came back with two goals in the second half for the 2-1 win on Tuesday at Tracy High. The outcome puts Tracy at 3-7-3, 2-5-2 Tri-City Athletic League, and Lincoln is 9-2-4, 4-2-3 TCAL.
Ceres 3, Mountain House 0
The Mountain House Mustangs hosted Western Athletic Conference leader Ceres on Monday, with Ceres taking the 3-0 win. The Mustangs are 7-9-3 overall, 4-7-2 in the WAC, and Ceres is 14-5-1, 11-1-1 WAC.
West 4, Tracy 0
The West High Wolf Pack prevailed in their crosstown match against Tracy High on Jan. 27 at West High. Senior Rudy Barbada, senior Eyber Reynoso, junior Kwaku Addo and senior Anthony Alejandres scored Wests goals.
The win puts West (7-2-4, 3-2-3 Tri-City Athletic League) in a tie for third place with Lincoln in league play, so the Wolf Pack just needs one more win to clinch a playoff spot. Tracy is 3-6-3, 2-4-2 TCAL.
West won the junior varsity game 7-1, with four goals from Hector Guzman and one goal each from Brian Martinez, Ismael Diaz and David Lopez.
Millennium 4, Delta Charter 0
The Millennium boys logged a 4-0 win over Delta Charter on Friday at Delta Charter High. The outsome puts the Falcons (12-7-4, 8-2-1 Central California Athletic Alliance/Mountain Valley League) in second place in league play. The Dragons are 1-11-1, 1-8-1 CCAA/MVL.
Kimball 3, Central Catholic 0
The Jaguars claimed a 3-0 win over visiting Central Catholic High on Friday. Sophomore Jeremy Miller, senior Arsh Sidhu and junior Josiah Agapie scored Kimball’s goals, and Sidhu, Agapie and sophomore Zhubin Wahidi provided assists. Sophomore goalkeeper Sahib Sandhu recorded two saves. Kimball is in fifth place in the Valley Oak League with a record of 5-8-1, 3-7-0 VOL, and Central Catholic is 0-19-1, 0-12-0 VOL.
Pacheco 2, Mountain House 1
The Mountain House Mustangs took a 2-1 loss at Pacheco High in Los Banos on Friday. It puts the Mustangs at 7-9-3, 4-7-2 Western Athletic Conference, and Los Banos is 11-5-2, 5-5-2 WAC.
