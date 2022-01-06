Tracy 5, St. Mary’s 0
The Tracy High boys claimed a 5-0 win at St. Mary’s High on Tuesday in their first game of Tri-City Athletic League competition. The Bulldogs took a 3-0 lead at the half and scored two more goals in the second half.
Junior Alan Garcia scored three goals for the Bulldogs and seniors Pedro Ontiveros and Kyle Wright scored one goal each. Wright, senior Jose Hernandez and junior Imran Ghafar all had assists, and senior goalie Aiden Terry had six saves.
The win puts Tracy at 2-2-1, 1-0-0 TCAL, and St. Mary’s at 3-3-1, 0-1-0 TCAL.
West 1, Lodi 1
The West High boys soccer team opened Tri-City Athletic League play on Tuesday with a 1-1 tie with Lodi. Senior Eyber Reynoso scored the Wolf Pack’s goal. West’s record is 4-0-2, 0-0-1 TCAL.
The junior varsity game was also a tie, 3-3, with Brian Martinez, Rafael Barragan and Adrian Aguilar scoring for West.
