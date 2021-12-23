West 6, Millennium 0
The West boys defeated the Millennium High team on Dec. 16 at West High. Senior Eyber Reynoso scored for the Wolf Pack on an assist from senior Mateo Pena. The win moves West to 4-0-1.
West also won the junior varsity game with a score of 6-0, putting the West JV at 3-0-2.
Mountain House 2, Los Banos 0
The Mountain House Mustangs won their Western Athletic Conference match against Los Banos High 2-0 on Dec. 15 at Mountain House High. Juniors Angel Alvarez and Montgomery Carey scored for the Mustangs.
