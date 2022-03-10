The Mountain House High boys tennis team won its fifth straight match on Wednesday, defeating St. Mary’s High of Stockton 8-1 at Mountain House High.
The Mustangs won five of the six singles matches, with No. 2 singles player Aadi Rajan and No. 6 singles players Pranav Sundar both sweeping their opponents 6-0, 6-0. and No. 5 singles player Daniel Zhang winning a close match in three sets 4-6, 6-1. 10-7.
Manas Mantri won the No. 3 singles match 6-0, 6-1 and in the No. 4 singles Sreeram Ranga beat his opponent 6-2, 6-3. The only loss for the Mustangs was in the No. 1 singles, where the Rams’ Isaac Graves defeated Eidan Mercado 6-2, 6-4.
The Mustangs won all of the doubles matches, including Zuhair Mughal and Jerry Li 6-1, 6-4 and Ayush Sheth and Gautham Chandra 6-0, 6-0, and the Mustangs won the third doubles match by forfeit.
Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com
