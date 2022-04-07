The Mountain House Mustangs moved to 13-1 for the season with their 9-0 non-league win at Central Catholic High in Modesto on Monday.
Though the Mustangs swept the Raiders with straight sets in most of their matches, they had a couple close sets. Senior No. 1 singles player Shuv Chakravarty won in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5, and senior Manas Mantri won in the No. 4 singles 6-4, 6-4. The No. 3 doubles match went to three sets, with seniors Sankalp Rawookar and Sridhar Makkena coming back from a first-set loss to win it 3-6, 6-4, 7-6.
Mountain House 9, Grace Davis 0
March 30, Davis High, Modesto
Singles
Shuv Chakravarty, Mountain House, def. Diego Cardenas, Davis, 6-0, 6-1
Eidan Mercado, Mountain House, def. Tanner Gilbreath, Davis, 6-0, 6-0
Aadi Rajan, Mountain House, def. Kaleb Santos, Davis, 6-0, 6-0
Manas Mantri, Mountain House, def. Tanner Bland, Davis, 6-0, 6-0
Sreeram Ranga, Mountain House, def. Chris Munoz, Davis, 6-0, 6-0
Pranav Sundar, Mountain House, def. Jarred Martinez, Davis, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Ayush Sheth & Gautham Chandra, Mountain House, def. Colin Bearnard & Wyles Mall, Davis, 6-0, 6-1
Sankalp Rawookar & Sridhar Makkena, Mountain House, def. Tayvien Park & Anakin Cooper, Davis, 6-0, 6-1
Parthiv Algubelli & Nathan Zachariah, Mountain House, def. Cole Boyett & Eric Valdez, Davis, 6-0, 6-0
Mountain House 9, Lathrop 0
March 29, Mountain House High
Singles
Shuv Chakravarty, Mountain House, def. Kurt Valerio, Lathrop, 6-1, 6-0
Eidan Mercado, Mountain House, def. Alfred Tolentino, Lathrop, 6-0, 6-0.
Manas Mantri, Mountain House, def. Aram Baltazar, Lathrop, 6-0, 6-1
Sreeram Ranga, Mountain House, def. Gabriel Godinez, Lathrop, 6-0, 6-0.
Pranav Sundar, Mountain House, def. Sage Coates, Lathrop, 6-0, 6-0.
Ayush Sheth, Mountain House, def. Kristofer Florendo, Lathrop, 6-1, 6-0
Aadi Rajan & Andy Su, Mountain House, def. Gurmatt Singh & Brian Suarez, Lathrop, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Asad Shahid & Gautham Chandra, Mountain House, def. Elisher Poklay & Tristan Vuoug, Lathrop, 6-0, 6-0.
Mountain House wins No. 3 doubles by forfeit.
