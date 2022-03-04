The Mountain House boys tennis team hosted Tracy High on Monday in a non-league match, with the Mustangs taking the 8-1 win.
Playing without top players seniors Shuv Chakravarty and Sreeram Ranga and freshman Aadi Rajan, freshman Eidan Mercado stepped up to the No. 1 singles spot and defeated Tracy senior Jacob Boehm 6-2, 6-1.
Mountain House senior Manas Mantri moved up to the No. 2 spot and lost a close three-set match to Tracy senior Luke Fielsch 6-2, 5-7, 2-10. Mountain House sophomore Daniel Zhang moved up to No. 3 today and defeated Tracy’s Dylan Ettinger 6-4, 6-2 in another tight match.
Mountain House coach Andy Su named junior Pranav Sundar at No. 4 singles the player of the match award when he beat his opponent 6-0, 6-0 and was the first one off the court today.
The Mustangs won the rest of the matches, losing only five games in the No. 5 and 6 singles and No. 1 and 2 doubles, with Tracy forfeiting the No. 3 doubles match.
The Mustangs followed that up with an 8-1 win at Lincoln High in Stockton on Tuesday. Mercado continued his solid play, beating Lincoln’s Andrew Rigdon 6-0, 6-2, and sophomore Daniel Zhang and junior Pranav Sundar both defeated their opponents 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 5 and No. 6 singles.
