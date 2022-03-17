The Mountain House boys tennis team traveled to Modesto on Wednesday to win in a 9-0 sweep over the Patriots of Beyer High.
Freshman Eidan Mercado continues to dominate the Western Athletic Conference in the No. 1 singles spot. While he lost the first game, he quickly recovered and won the next 12 against Beyer’s Ryan Moore for the 6-1, 6-0 win.
Freshman Aadi Rajan followed suit with his own 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles. Senior Manas Mantri got behind in the first set 3-5 but won 10 of the next 11 games to close out the match with a 7-5, 6-1 win, and senior Sreeram Ranga finished his opponent with a 6-1, 6-0 score. Junior Pranav Sundar won his match 6-0, 6-0 at No. 6 singles.
Mountain House 9, Los Banos 0
The Mountain House boys tennis team opened Western Athletic Conference play with a win over rival Los Banos 9-0 on Thursday at Mountain House High. The Mustangs won all nine matches in straight sets, six of them with scores of 6-0, 6-0, including freshman Eidan Mercado, junior Pranav Sundar and sophomore Daniel Zhang in the singles, and the teams of sophomore Zuhair Mughal and senior Jerry Li, and senior Sridhar Makkena and junior Charan Battula in the doubles.
