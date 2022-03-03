The boys volleyball season is under way, with matches between local teams including the West Wolf Pack’s 3-1 win at Mountain House High on Tuesday.
The Wolf Pack followed it up with a 3-2 win at home against Livermore High. West won that with scores of 25-16, 19-25, 25-20, 15-25, 15-10, with brings the Pack to 3-0 to start the season.
West 3, East Union 1
The West High boys hosted East Union High on Friday in their season opener, with the Wolf Pack taking the 3-1 win.
Senior Leith Bayoudh led the Wolf Pack attack with 18 kills and eight aces, and senior Daniel Grover scored 12 kills and had three blocks. Senior Saloma Talimali and sophomore Chauncey Arcangel had seven kills each, senior Hamzah Shir provided 26 assists, sophomore Nathan Schmidt had 20 assists, and senior Brandon Ilovan had three kills and three blocks.
Patterson 3, Tracy 2
The Bulldogs played a close match at Patterson High on Tuesday, trading sets until the Patterson Tigers won the tiebreaker by two points. Set scores were 25-21, 18-25, 25-18, 24-26, 15-13 in Patterson’s favor.
Tracy started with a lead in the first set on service points from senior Jett Lasker. Patterson soon caught up and pulled ahead at the end on Tracy’s hitting errors.
Lasker again led from the service line at the start, with shots from senior Tim Choi and junior C.J. Cochiaosue to put Tracy up 11-2. Patterson got as close as four points but couldn’t close the gap.
The two teams played a close third set, staying within two points of each other until Patterson scored a couple kills shots and then maintained control as the Tigers extended their lead.
Patterson got out to a 16-10 lead in the fourth set before Choi came to the service line and started to close the deficit. Another series of service points from Cochiaosue got Tracy within two points and Tracy closed out the extended set with senior Izaak Valdez and the service line and kill shots from Cochiaosue.
Patterson held a slim lead for most of the fifth set until a kill from Cochiausue tied it up 10-10. Tracy pulled ahead briefly on a kill from Lasker before the Tigers took the lead back on a series of service points and pulled ahead 14-11. A couple of Patterson hitting errors got Tracy with one points, but the Tigers closed on a kill shot.
Lasker totaled 11 serving aces and seven kills, Cochiaosue scored 10 kills and had 21 digs, Choi had seven kills, and senior Angel Andaya has 26 assists.
Mountain House 3, Kimball 0
The Mountain House and Kimball boys faced off on Monday at Kimball High in their Sac-Joaquin Section Foundation game. The game is a benefit, with ticket sales supporting scholar-athlete scholarships.
The Mustangs won it 3-0, with set scores of 25-16, 25-14, 25-21, on the strength of their defense, and with some exciting attacks from the Mountain House hitters.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.