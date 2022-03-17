West and Deer Valley played a tough match on Tuesday, with the Wolf Pack taking the early advantage and finishing with a strong fourth set for the 3-1 win, with scores of 25-22, 25-15, 23-25, 25-15 in West’s favor.
Senior Leith Bayoudh was a powerful force at the net with 19 kills for the night, and senior Saloma Talimali scored 13 kills. Senior Daniel Grover had seven kills and three blocks, and senior Hamzah Shir provided 44 assists.
Mountain House 3, Ceres 0
The Mountain House Mustangs added another win on Monday against visiting Ceres. Senior outside hitter Faiz Khan had six digs, six kills and two blocks. Sophomore libero Paras Marok added five digs and three serving aces. Junior right side/middle blocker Aditya Chakravarthy had four solo blocks and four block assists plus seven kills. Junior outside hitter Anirudh Sivakumar led the offensive attack with 12 kills and had three blocks. Junior setter Aditya Chakravarthy had four kills of his own along with 17 assists and five digs. Junior setter Mahit Namburu had eight assists.
West 3, Big Valley Christian 0
The Wolf Pack swept visiting Big Valley Christian High on Monday with scores of 25-11, 35-7, 25-19. Leading the offensive attack was senior Leith Bayoudh with seven kills and three serving aces. Senior Daniel Grover scored six kills, sophomore Chauncey Arcangel had four aces and senior Hamzah Shir scored three aces.
Lodi Academy 3, Millennium 2
The Millennium Falcons came back from a loss in the first set, but after taking a 2-1 lead they were unable to keep up the momentum, with Lodi Academy taking the win in five sets, 25-12, 17-25, 23-25, 25-17, 15-9 on Monday in Lodi.
Senior Krish Bajwa had three kills and four blocks for the Falcons, and senior Carson Edwards scored five aces.
Holt Academy 3, Kimball 1
The Jagaurs opened strong but then Holt Academy won three in a row to win Monday’s match in Stockton. Holt Academy won it with scores of 13-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-21.
Kimball sophomore Wyatt Nunes scored five aces and one kill, junior Kyle Colbert had three kills and two blocks, sophomore C.J. Mitchell had one kills and three blocks, junior Declan Coombs added a kills and a block, and senior Adrian Palino Volk had five digs.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.