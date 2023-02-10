Editor,
Tom Brady is facing a significant change in his life. What's the problem? The fact that he has amassed seven Superbowl rings, maybe the first player to become a billionaire or leads all NFL football statistics by a long shot?
It seemed to me in that last game he looked aloof and disconnected.
Sitting on the sideline, off to himself, head down, distracted, purposely distancing himself.
Normally Brady would be talking to his players, doing the "rah-rah" thing trying to will his team into what he had done so many times in the past: Winning.
But he just didn't have the energy, he just didn't have the usual Brady magic.
Fatigue? Tiredness? Lack of interest? The tell-tale signs were all there. (Maybe instead of thinking about the game he was going over his farewell speech?) He was done!
All the mechanics appeared intact but the spirit had disappeared into the ether. In sports folklore a strange occurrence happens. The man transitions into the myth.
Kurt Vosburg, Tracy
