A morning of activity at the Guadalupe Center on First Street was one local group’s way of sharing the love and support it gets from the Tracy community.
Chest of Hope served a free community breakfast on Saturday and offered up activities for families as a way of bringing attention to October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Chest of Hope founder Merlyn Pittman said that usually the group hosts its LOVE walk, (Leave Out Violence Everyday) at Lincoln Park, including a 5K run, but had to cancel that event during the COVID pandemic. After COVID the group wanted to try something different. The group did a similar event in February at its Treasure Chest thrift store on 11th Street.
“It’s about giving back to our community. I would call it ‘Celebrating Survivors,’” Pittman said. “We have foodstuff and toiletries for the community, free breakfast. It’s not always about asking for funding. That’s part of it, but we also like letting the community know we appreciate them and we care, most importantly.”
In addition to breakfast prepared by a group of volunteers, the event featured a kids zone and a pumpkin patch, which allowed families to select and decorate a pumpkin to take home. Chest of Hope also offered bags of groceries and hygiene kits at no cost, with anything left over to be brought to other charities in town for distribution.
Pittman founded Chest of Hope in Hayward in 2004 and brought the group to Tracy in 2011 as an outreach for victims of domestic violence, orphans and people coming out of incarceration. She said the groups gets dozens of calls each month from people seeking help, about 625 so far this year.
“Some of them need shelter. Most of the calls are from families, women with their children, and this is what our focus is on now: raising funds so we can provide additional housing,” she said.
Last week the Tracy City Council passed a resolutions recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Mayor Nancy Young presented the resolution to Pittman and also to Cedina Dunham of Women’s Center, Youth and Family Services, which provides similar services in Tracy and around San Joaquin County.
Chest of Hope operates three homes in Tracy, including a transitional home for single women and two homes for families.
“Realistically we’re trying to purchase land, so we can build. Having to pay rent, it’s good to have a home here and there, but it can be costly in the long run so we’re trying to acquire our own lands right now.”
“We’re soon to open an emergency shelter in Manteca. That will be happening before October is over.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.