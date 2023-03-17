The Tracy Breakfast Lions club delivered a new bench to Astoria Senior Living on Monday in memory of the family of club members past and present at the senior living center.
Club president John Arrington said the club got the idea for the bench donation after a visit from a Stockton Lions club member who described the program that recycles plastic bags to create a durable outdoor bench.
“So myself and Dave McClanahan said ok we’ll do that so we started collecting plastic bags,” Arrington said.’
Each bench requires 500 pounds of plastic bags that are then recycled into a two-seat bench.
“All the guys said you’re going to take forever to collect 500 pounds of plastic bags, but it didn’t take long,” Arrington said.
The club had a steady supply of bags from the concession work during the Friday night football games at Tracy High along with bags from that were collected from Savemart and FoodMaxx stores. The plastic was then sent to the Trex Company in Virginia, which makes construction products from recycled plastic.
They were able to produce enough plastic to get their first bench in September which was donated to the Lolly Hansen Senior Center.
For their second bench Arrington said it was important to bring the bench to Astoria to honor current and past residents with ties there.
Club member Scott Secker and Bill Swenson have their wives at Astoria and member Ron Yerian had both of his parents, Don and Shirley at Astoria before they died.
Unveiling the green bench with the Tracy Breakfast Lions Club named across the back Arrington presented it the residents.
“We thought it would be a good opportunity to bring this bench here, for the memory of those people and we’re honored to do this for Astoria, so this is your guys’ bench,” Arrington said.
Brandi Cole, executive director of Astoria Senior Living, said the bench would find a home among the three gated garden courtyards where residents enjoy sitting outside.
“I think it’s amazing that they even thought of us to get their second bench out of everyone, and they had to collect all those bags, it’s great” Cole said.
Lions Club members took turns posing for pictures with the residents in front of their new bench. Arrington said the Lions Club will collect bags for one more bench that will be donated to Brookdale Senior Living when it is completed.
• Contact Glenn Moore at gmoore@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4252.
