Members of the Tracy Breakfast Lions Club donated their third and final recycled bench, delivering it to Brookdale Senior Living on Grant Line Road Wednesday afternoon.
Last year the club began its project of collecting plastic bags, and once the club has 500 pounds of plastic the material is sent to the Trex Company Virginia, which turns the recycled plastic into outdoor benches.
The first bench the club donated went to the Lolly Hansen Senior Center in September. The club’s second bench donation was given to Astoria Senior Living in March in memory of the families of club members past and present at the facility.
Wednesday’s bench donation to Brookdale was the last bench project the club will do and staff at Brookdale said the bench will find a home near the entrance to the senior living facility.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
