Hundreds of boxes of food and thousands of toys were handed out to families in need as Brighter Christmas completed its 46th year with the distribution of donations from Williams Middle School Wednesday morning.
Brighter Christmas director Steve Abercrombie said the charity was able to help 530 families and about 1,100 children with boxes of food and new toys this holiday season.
Work began in early November with volunteers taking applications of families in need, followed by in home screening of the applicants.
Food drives at schools collected thousands of cans of food to be used in Brighter Christmas food boxes. The Angel Tree returned to West Valley Mall collecting toy donations for Brighter Christmas.
On Friday volunteers unpacked and sorted thousands of toys for boys and girls aged newborn through 13-years-old.
On Saturday volunteers packed 760 boxes of food at a warehouse on Schulte Road filling boxes with non-perishable donations including cereal, pasta, rice, stuffing and canned foods.
Monday morning had dozens of volunteers circling the Williams’s multipurpose room filling hundreds of boxes with toy donations in preparation for Wednesday’s distribution.
Seniors in need were also helped as they received a box of food and a gift box that included blankets, pillow, kitchen items, coffee pots and water filters and other items.
At Wednesday’s distribution cars lined up alongside the school as volunteers loaded the food and toy boxes along with additional donations of bags of oranges, boxes of chips, cleaning supplies, bread and other items.
Volunteers also made donation delivers to 130 families that couldn’t drive to the school on Wednesday morning.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
