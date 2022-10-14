The Brighter Christmas board is seeking volunteers to help put together the annual toy and food drive for families in need this holiday season.
The in-person volunteer meeting returns Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church community room, 1635 Chester Drive, after being suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Steve Abercrombie, Brighter Christmas director, said more volunteers will be needed this year as the Angel Tree returns to West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road, in a limited form.
People will be able to select a tag from the tree that has either a boy or girl and their age to shop for.
“It’s not going to be like normal, were going to do it on the weekends, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the mall,” Abercrombie said. The plan is to have the tree inside the mall at a storefront near the entrance to the former Sears store.
“At the volunteer meeting we’ll be needing people to sign up and work that booth there,” Abercrombie said. “That was the one that always people really enjoyed, being able to be a part of collecting the toys for the kids.”
In its 46th year, Brighter Christmas helps families in need with boxes of food and toys for children newborn to 13-years-old. Last year the charity helped 500 families and about 1,000 children.
Abercrombie said volunteers are a crucial part of brighter Christmas’ success each year.
“You have a board of 10 people, there is no way we’re pulling this off so we need all hands on deck and thankfully the city has always been really great in helping out,” Abercrombie said.
Volunteers will also be need for the three days of Brighter Christmas applications starting on Nov. 3 at the Tracy Community Center, 950 East Street.
Abercrombie said Brighter Christmas will be preparing for a greater need this year as a slump in the economy may leave more people in need of help during the holiday season.
“We kind of monitor our on how Interfaith is doing and the last time I talked to Carrie (Grover, Interfaith Ministries director) their numbers had been increasing, so that’s a pretty good indication to us that our numbers are going to increase,” Abercrombie said.
Adult volunteers will be needed to take applications over the 3 days and Abercrombie said bilingual volunteers would be appreciated.
Adult volunteers will be needed again for in home screenings taking place on Nov. 19.
The annual Brighter Christmas Jail fundraiser will remain virtual again this year.
As he prepares for the Brighter Christmas events Abercrombie said his biggest concern is not having a warehouse to store food and toy donations.
“We probably need about 3,000 to 4,000-square feet that we can put all our food in and do the food sorting and store the toys before we transport them over to Williams Middle School,” Abercrombie said.
He said donations have already started rolling for Brighter Christmas and he needs to find the space soon to be used until Christmas.
“So we’re kind of finding little hole-in-the-wall places that we can put stuff to so the sooner the better,” Abercrombie said.
People interested in volunteering can come to the volunteer meeting or contact Abercrombie at his email officerabs@yahoo.com, or contact him at (209) 470-2892.
For more information visit www.brighterchristmas.org.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.