The Brighter Christmas Jail and Bail fundraiser is under way with civic and business leaders in a virtual jail raising funds for the charity.
The virtual jail launched today and will be collecting donations for two weeks ending Dec. 15.
The in-person jail was cancelled for the second year because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Donation from the jail in the past have been used for Winco gift cards, buying bread, tortillas and other expenses.
The list of celebrity inmates for the virtual jail are:
• Rick Jiminez
• Kevin Tobek
• Johnny Arrington
• Jim Solarez
• David Lee
• Cindy Adams
• Chief Sekou Millington
• Chief Randall Bradley
• Carly Abercrombie
• Andrea Juarez-Smith Christmas
• Analiese Garcia
• Jenni Payton Moore
• Tom Kelly
To donate to the Jail and Bail fundraiser visit https://brighterchristmas.org/jail-bail-fundraiser
