Longtime Tracy Press staff member Bob Brownne has been appointed as the newspaper’s managing editor as of this week.
Brownne has been with the Tracy Press since 1998, when then-editor Cheri Matthews hired him to cover business and agriculture. He soon transitioned to covering city government, including the campaign for and passage of Measure A, the city’s updated Growth Management Ordinance, in 2000.
He briefly worked at sister newspaper the Sun Post in Manteca in 2006, and in 2008 became the sports editor at the Tracy Press. In 2019 he resumed covering local government while continuing to report on local sports.
“I’m honored that our Publisher Will Fleet has the confidence in me to take the lead role in covering the news in Tracy and coordinating the content for our weekly print edition and our online presence,” he said.
His 30-plus years of experience also include working at community newspapers in Sonoma County, including the Rohnert Park-Cotati Clarion and Community Voice, prior to coming to Tracy. In those roles he covered local government, land use and growth, issues that continue to generate interest in San Joaquin County as Tracy grows and heads into the 2022 election cycle.
He said that through those years he has learned that people value their local newspaper as a reflection of the character and culture of their community.
“Since coming to Tracy I’ve seen how this local newspaper and the journalists I’ve worked with here embrace that role. Living up to the example set by Sam Matthews and his family is a big challenge that is always rewarding.”
