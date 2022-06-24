The Tracy City Council postponed its regular meeting on Tuesday due to lack of a quorum after three council members were absent because of health issues. Only Mayor Nancy Young and Councilwoman Eleassia Davis attended the meeting.
The meeting was rescheduled for today at 5 p.m.
Topics up for discussion include:
• Adoption of the city budget. The $352.2 million spending plan includes a $103.7 million general fund, which mostly covers city salaries, $93 million worth of capital improvements and $22.9 million in transfers between the city’s various funds. It will include a discussion on projects that will be funded by Measure V, the half-cent sales tax approved by Tracy voters in 2016, such as a multi-generational recreation center, the Ellis aquatics center, renovation of Ritter Family Ball Park, and initiation of a nature park.
• A resolution declaring that El Pescadero Park at Parker Avenue and Grant Line Road will be the site of the city’s new multi-generational recreation center. The city had considered Ceciliani Park at Lauriana Lane and Cypress Drive for the center, but has since encountered neighborhood opposition near that site. Last month the city held a community meeting at North School, adjacent to El Pescadero Park, and found support for the proposal.
• A rezoning to allow a building at 9th and A streets to operate as a medical office, and allow for a 317-square-foot addition.
• Acceptance of the city’s drinking water report.
• Consider a resolution approving the display of the LGBTQ Pride Flag at City Hall from Oct. 6 to 9 to commemorate LGBTQ History Month, and on Oct. 11 to recognize Coming Out Day.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.