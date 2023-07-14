Heather Kooreman is the city of Tracy’s Employee of the Month for July. Assistant City Manager Karin Schnaider introduced Koorman, a technician within the city’s Building Safety Division, at the July 5 Tracy City Council meeting.
Kooreman began working for city in November 2021 and quickly distinguished herself for her high level of hands-on customer service, as well as for her commitment to learn all aspects of her division so that she can routinely fill in for co-workers.
Aside from being knowledgeable as a building permit technician, she has also become proficient as a planning technician and engineering technician. These roles often put her at the front counter dealing with the public during busy times, and her efforts are often reflected in the city’s customer satisfaction surveys.
She is dedicated to her office and co-workers, having coordinated the employees awards luncheon for the Development Services Department.
Kooreman took it upon herself to become the city’s resident expert on the CentralSquare eTRAKiT program, which is an online web portal for homeowners and contractors to obtain building permits and schedule inspections, as well as a tool for code enforcement. In that role she has trained her co-workers on the best way to use the software.
“These are just a few examples of how Heather is always jumping up and going the extra mile to help her team,” Schnaider said.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
