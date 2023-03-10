The Tracy High Winter Color Guard recently returned from its first two competitive events with the Central Valley Guard & Percussion Circuit. Tracy High’s team placed second in the Feb. 25 event at Johansen High in Modesto, dominating most of the categories, but with the Johansen team getting the narrow win. On March 4 they competed at Turlock High School and placed second after the Turlock team. Teacher Jacob Cortez and coach C.J. Julian lead the program, with Michael Gregonis the team captain. Team members also include Abraham Amaral, Francesca Mejarito, Diamond Johnson, Valerie Reed, Jordan Martinez, Giselle Ayala, Isabella Githere, Jake Jacobson and Dominic Smith.