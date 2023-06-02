Tracy High seniors finished four years of work crossing the stage to receive a diploma as the 430 members of the Class of 2023 held their commencement ceremony Saturday morning.
Tracy High principal Jon Waggle opened the commencement ceremony remembering two members of the Bulldog family that had passed and paused for a moment of silence.
In March 2021, then Tracy High sophomore Tyler Siegel died unexpectedly.
“Tyler was an active student at Tracy High School and participated in many student activities,” Waggle said. “But most of all Tyler loved being with his friends and family. He touched many lives including many lives of those graduating here today.”
He remembered former TUSD superintendent James Franco who died this past week.
“Jim served as principal of Tracy High for many years and was always a dynamic leader and a champion for our students,” Waggle said. “His accomplishments and contributions to Tracy High and the entire Tracy community are extensive. I will summarize by saying Jim loved his work and the students that he served.”
Waggle welcomed the seniors along with their families and friends and urged them to reflect on their character as they take the next step in their lives.
“Today you stand at the beginning of a new chapter of your lives, ready to set out on a life-long journey beyond the walls of this institution. Character is the essence of who you are as an individual, it is the sum of your values and choices and your actions. It is the foundation on which you will build your lives and the compass that will guide you,” Waggle said. “As you step into the next phase of your lives you must remember your true worth, not with what you possess but on how you conduct yourself. It is the kindness you extend to others, the determination you display in the face of adversity and values you uphold even when no one is watching.”
Elizabeth Nicols, senior class valedictorian, welcomed her classmates and family to the commencement ceremony and thanked everyone who helped them reach this moment.
“I wanted to say how proud I am of all of us, and I don’t just mean the students I mean all of us including the teachers, the staff who helped students feel safe, welcomed and recorded— and it’s because of you and in part to our families, that we are here today receiving our high school diplomas,” Nicols said. “ “You have pushed us to grow and keep going and now we are receiving these diplomas to prove it. Moving forward we need to be the ones push and encourage ourselves to make sure we take the opportunity to make our lives happen in the way we want.”
Rob Pecot, Tracy Unified School District Superintendent presented the Class of 2023.
“It is a pleasure to be here today to celebrate your achievement of being a high school graduate. You should be proud of this moment, and you should recognize it is one of the most important steps as you transition to adulthood, Pecot said. “As new Tracy High graduates you are joining a group of proud alumni and are now part of well-established Bulldog tradition. I have heard this phrase many times, once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog.”
Waggle presented awards to Nichols along with salutatorian Arianna Gonzalez, outstanding male senior Rohith Chikka, outstanding female senior Chloe Lemons and the perfect attendance award to Kritthana Olarn who never missed a day of class in four years at Tracy High.
Diplomas were presented to seniors by TUSD board members Lynn Dell Hawkins and Brian MacDonald.
