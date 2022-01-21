A trio of Tracy High siblings all earned gold medals at the Livermore Barnburner wrestling tournament, held Saturday at Livermore High School. The tournament includes brackets in the girls, junior varsity, sophomore and freshman divisions.
Tracy High senior Virginia Metge, wrestling in the girls 117-122-pound class, won three matches in a row, all by pin, to win her eight-wrestler bracket.
Sophomore Thomas Metge won the junior varsity 145-151 bracket with three pins in a row. In the final he defeated his Tracy High teammate, sophomore Jason Kim. Kim finished at 2-1 for the day, with a win and a loss by pin and a 17-4 major decision in the semifinals.
Freshman William Metge won three consecutive matches in the freshman 111-114 bracket, the first two by pin and the final on an 8-7 decision.
In all, the Tracy High team sent 12 wrestlers to the event with nine of them medaling.
Also claiming gold was senior Alysse Leanos, winning all three of her matches, two by pin and one on a 6-0 decision, in the girls 123-131 class. Wrestlers in that class included Tracy High freshman Hannah Silvernagel. She lost her first match by pin and then won three in a row, two by pin and one on a 5-4 decision, to take third place.
Wrestlers in the junior varsity division included Tracy High sophomore Spencer Lanning (152-162) with two wins by pin and a loss on an 8-2 decision in the final to take second place. Junior Kiet Lau lost his first match on a 4-2 decision and then won three in a row, one by pin, plus two decisions, 9-5 and 8-2, to take third place in the JV 163-173 class.
Wrestling in the sophomore division, Maximiliano Cornejo went 2-1, including a win on a 6-0 decision and another by pin, and then a loss on a 7-0 decision in the final, to take second place in the 133-140 class.
Nunes wins gold at Firebaugh
Tracy High senior Anthony Nunes added another tournament win to his season on Saturday, earning the gold medal in the 149-pound bracket at the Firebaugh Westside 2022 tournament at Firebaugh High School.
Nunes won all three of his matches, the first on a 10-2 major decision, then an 8-4 decision in the semifinals and a first period pin (1:46) on Apolonio Ordaz of Madera High in the final.
Tracy High junior Darrian Marieiro earned the silver medal in the 156-pound class, opening with a first-period pin (0:46) and then a second-period pin (3:34) in the semifinals. He lost on a 15-2 major decision to Ayden Cortez of Clovis West High in the final.
Lincoln 48, Tracy 9
The Tracy High wrestling team took a 48-9 loss to Lincoln in Wednesday’s Tri-City Athletic League dual match at Lincoln High in Stockton.
Tracy senior Anthony Nunes, wrestling in the 145-pound class, defeated Lincoln’s Tanner Abdon by pinning him 19 seconds into the match. Freshman William Metge (113) also claimed a win for Tracy with a 14-8 decision over Lincoln’s Leo Vang.
Lincoln won six matches by pin and two more by forfeit, and four matches were double forfeits.
Tracy won two of the four junior varsity matches, including a win by pin (3:49) for sophomore Jason Kim (145), and a win by pin (0:50) for sophomore Thomas Metge (152). Lincoln also won all four of the girls matches.
Mat Classic
West High sent seven wrestlers to the Mat Classic Tournament on Saturday at Granada High in Livermore.
Sophomore Micah Viloria was the Wolf Pack’s top competitor, taking third place in the 115-pound class. He won his quarterfinal match with a first-period pin (1:53) and then lost on an 8-5 decision in the semifinals. He then won two more matches, including a first-period pin (0:59) and a 13-1 major decision in the third-place match.
Junior Robert Lopez (128) went 3-2 for the tournament including a win by pin and two wins by decision, including a 9-2 decision in the fifth-place match. Sophomore Xavier Soria went 1-2 for the day, and four other wrestlers went 0-2.
