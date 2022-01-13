Crosstown boys soccer on Tuesday night turned out to be one of the highest-scoring games between Tracy and West in the past few years as the Tracy Bulldogs tied with the visiting West Wolf Pack 4-4 at Wayne Schneider Stadium.
Tracy took the lead 2 minutes into the game when senior Pedro Ontiveros move in closed, took a pass from senior Carlos Sanchez, and shot the ball into the right side. The Bulldogs scored 5 minutes later when junior Isaac Nawabi send a cross from the right side and junior Alan Garcia made the shot, deflecting the ball off of a West defender into the goal.
West scored two quick goals later in the first half, the first on a shot from senior Anthony Alejandres after he took a cross from senior Emmanuel Rodriguez. The Pack scored again 2 minutes later when senior Mateo Pena took a free kick from the right side and connected with Alejandres, whose shot tied it up 2-2.
West senior Eyber Reynoso put his team up 3-2 in the 26th minute after he charged up the middle, past the Tracy defenders to take a clear shot against Tracy senior goalkeeper Aiden Terry.
Tracy tied it up again in the 37th minute after a pass from the right landed in a crowd in front of the goal. Several players got a touch on the ball, and after a high header pass Ontiveros made a one-touch shot into the goal to make it a 3-3 game at the half.
Ontiveros said he always expects tough competition from the West team.
“They have a lot of quality and showed a lot of good energy,” he said, adding that it’s a good preview of what will be in store during Tri-City Athletic League competition. “All of the scores are pretty close. I think the whole league is going to really competitive. You can’t really count anyone out.”
As of this week Tracy and West are in a three-way tie, including Lodi, for first place in the TCAL with Tracy at 2-2-3, 1-0-2 TCAL, and West 5-0-3, 1-0-2 TCAL. Over the past few years of the two local teams as TCAL rivals in winter soccer the Bulldogs and Wolf Pack are both 3-3-4 against each other in 10 games since the 2016-17 season.
The only time either team beat the other by more than one goal was last year, in the COVID-19-shortened 2020-21 season, when West beat Tracy 6-0. Tuesday’s game was the highest-scoring match in that time.
Alejandres said his team had to overcome a slow start on Tuesday.
“We went down the first 10 minutes and then we showed heart, fought every ball,” he said. “We eventually had the game. A couple mistakes cost us the game.”
Tuesday’s match was interrupted 10 minutes into the second half when the stadium lights went off at 8 p.m. When the lights came back on 15 minutes later officials set the game clock at 20 minutes, taking 10 minutes off of the game time.
The game remained a 3-3 tie until, with 5 minutes left on the clock, West senior Emiliano Mendoza charged up the middle through Tracy’s defense until he got a one-on-one shot against Tracy’s goalie and fired the ball into the left side.
The Bulldogs charged right back only to get fouled in the penalty box before they could take a shot. Ontiveros took the penalty kick and shot it into the left side to tie it up 4-4.
West ended up outshooting Tracy. West senior goalie Manny Tellez had three saves and Tracy’s Terry had two saves.
Kimball 7, Central Catholic 1
The Kimball boys claimed a Valley Oak League victory on Monday, a 7-1 win at Central Catholic High in Modesto.
Sophomore Zhubin Wahidi led the Kimball offense with four goals, senior Arsh Sidhu scored two goals and junior Francisco Baltazar scored a goal. Senior Justus Lassiter had two assists and sophomore Trey Lassiter also had an assist. Sophomore goalkeeper Sahib Sandhu had two saves.
The win puts the Jaguars at 4-5-1, 2-4-0 VOL, and Central Catholic is 0-12-1, 0-5-0 VOL.
Millennium 4, Stone Ridge Christian 2
The Millennium boys took a step forward in the Central California Athletic Alliance with their 4-2 win over Stone Ridge Christian High on Monday in Merced.
Senior Uriel Cervantes led the Millennium offense with two goals and an assist. Seniors Edgar Rios and Tomaso Gianuzzi each scored a goal, and Rios, Jose Gutierrez and junior Ulysses Garcia provided assists. Freshman goalkeeper Landon Vatran had four saves.
West 2, St. Mary’s 1
The West High boys got their first win of Tri-City Athletic League play on Jan. 6 against visiting St. Mary’s High. Seniors Eyber Reynoso and Emiliano Mendoza scored West’s goals, and Mendoza also had an assist. The win puts West at 5-0-2, 1-0-1 TCAL. St. Mary’s is 3-4-1, 0-2-0 TCAL.
Tracy 1, Tokay 1
The Bulldogs played an even match at home against Tokay High on Jan. 6, finishing with a 1-1 tie. Senior Pedro Ontiveros scored Tracy’s goal, and senior goalkeeper Aiden Terry blocked five Tokay shots. Tracy’s record is 2-2-2, 1-0-1 TCAL, and Tokay is 2-1-7, 0-0-2 TCAL.
Kimball 3, Manteca 0
The Kimball Jaguars got their first league win on Friday, 3-0 at Manteca High. Sophomore Zhubin Wahidi scored all three of the Jaguars’ goals, with assists from seniors Justus Lassiter and Arsh Sidhu. Sophomore goalkeeper blocked three Manteca shots.
