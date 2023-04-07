Vantage Point Business Services Corp., located at 145 W. 10th St., Suite 100, has announced the appointment of Amber Washer as the company’s new vice president. Washer comes to Vantage Point with 11 years of experience in business services and operations.
Washer’s career is marked by a track record in developing and leading high-performance teams. Her expertise in financial services, customer service operations and business consulting services make her the ideal choice to propel Vantage Point forward in a competitive landscape.
In her role as vice president, Washer will shape Vantage Point’s strategic direction while also steering growth initiatives across the organization. Her experience and business acumen will support Vantage Point’s commitment to delivering top-notch business services.
n Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.