The Coalition of Tracy Citizens to Assist the Homeless has always expected that Emerson House, a transition home for men who have been homeless and strive to re-establish themselves in the community, would be a permanent fixture in Tracy,
To that end the coalition has pursued grant funding, charged a nominal fee to residents of Emerson House and saved every dollar it could with the hope that one day the local non-profit would be able to purchase the house at 26 W. Emerson Ave.
With a recent federal grant the coalition saw that goal in sight, and last month local businessman and philanthropist Mike Sandhu stepped forward with a contribution to move the coalition across the finish line.
Debbie Miller, former CEO of Coalition of Tracy Citizens to Assist the Homeless, said that Sandhu has been involved with Emerson House for several years, ever since he learned that the home’s budget included grocery bills that added up to about $30,000 ever year.
“That’s what he gave us that first year, the whole $30,000,” Miller said. “Ever since then he’s been giving us $1,000 a month for food.”
The coalition learned a couple of years ago that it was also fast approaching a crossroads. The owner of the house was considering selling, and investors appeared to be interested.
Miller said grants through over the years have helped with about $1 million worth of improvements and expansion of Emerson House, which served eight men when it opened in 2012, to more than double its original capacity.
With the property potentially up for sale the coalition started looking for a grant that would allow it to purchase the property, appraised at $585,000. In March of this year the Tracy City Council, acting on a recommendation from the city’s Parks and Community Services Commission, directed $339,365 of its nearly $500,000 federal Community Development Block Grant for 2022 to Emerson House.
The coalition had saved up another $110,000. To cover the difference, including closing costs and other expenses related to the purchase, Sandhu – who along with his family owns hundreds of acres of almond orchards as well as the Crown Nut packing and exporting business on Chrisman Road -- pledged $150,000, which would allow the coalition to complete the purchase of Emerson House by the end of the year.
“If somebody’s life can be changed and they can go back to their family and be productive people that’s the best thing anyone can do. For my family that’s the least we can do,” Sandhu said on Friday.
“We do it because we are told every single soul, God lives in every single person. Every single thing, living thing out there, God is in there. Basically it’s serving God, one person at a time. If we have the money and we can help somebody, that’s what’s going to go with us.”
The purchase comes at a time when the Coalition of Tracy Citizens to Assist the Homeless undergoes a transition of its own.
Doug Diestler, pastor of Mission City Church on Grant Line Road in Banta, and his wife, Connie, took over the leadership role with Coalition of Tracy Citizens to Assist the Homeless about a year ago. Connie is now CEO of the coalition, and Doug is on the group’s board of directors.
Mission City Church has long been active in regular outreach to the unsheltered homeless, and Doug Diestler said that a dozen men stay at Emerson house now. Though the house, with a second unit in back, has a total a capacity of 19 beds. The coalition also operates the 12-bed Rochester House, a separate permanent home in Tracy for elderly and disabled men.
The history of the Coalition of Tracy Citizens to Assist the Homeless dates back to 2009, with Marvin Rothschild leading a group that regularly would serve hot meals to anyone who needed one.
“He just had a heart to want to help the homeless,” Miller said. “He was in and around the community meeting homeless people, showing his love and getting to know them and trying to find out what he could do to help.”
With the support of local businesses Rothschild started the non-profit group, and then got an influx of cash after the group was selected to run a fireworks booth in town.
“They earned $26,000, which allowed them to open this house,” Miller said. She took over as CEO when Rothschild retired from the organization in 2012. Since then expansions and improvements at Emerson House have added a living room and a dining room.
“We’ve had some really good contractors that have helped us to do it right, and legally. Everything is to code. This house is a fortress, with the work that’s been done,” Miller said.
Purchases and donations of furniture have allowed them to put in bunk beds with dressers for residents. She added that the coalition has also worked to keep Emerson House a low-key presence in a neighborhood that initially was opposed to a residence for men in transition from being homeless.
“We have just been so blessed to be able to show these neighbors, to prove to these neighbors, how careful we are,” Miller said.
The staff at the house includes a program director, Lorena Rivera, and residents are given the opportunity to work toward self-sufficiency.
“We want somebody who really has a heart to really want to be helped regardless of their situation,” Diestler said. He added that his church connects with homeless people on a weekly basis, going out where they are staying to provide hot meals, and they’re always looking for people who want to turn their lives around.
“We’re dealing with people who are struggling with life circumstance, sometimes addiction and people who are broken and hurting, so we have a screening process and an interviewing process that we take people through, and there’s a background check.”
“We have teams out there every week building connections and meeting needs,” he said, adding that the coalition and his church are there when people decide that they want to turn their lives around. “We have that open door for when they want to come into these houses.”
