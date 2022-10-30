Byron hotel among the world’s top haunted sites

Every once in a while, I receive an email from one of several public relations firms that provide lists of all kinds of “bests,” such as the best town to give your dog a walk or “the worst place” to have a hamburger or cheese sandwich.
The lists are so many and sometimes so weird that I usually don’t pay much attention to them.
Well, usually I don’t.
But alas, this week, Annika Shoker of Motive PR firm sent a list that caught my eye. It is a timely one now that Halloween is only a couple nights away — and it could have a local connection to boot.
Annika’s lists includes “the 12 most-haunted locations from around the world.”
She credits NetVoucherCodes. Co. UK as doing the research into “the most eerie locations that will terrify people and get them into the seasonal spirit.”
No. 1 on her list is Villa Vecchi in Cortenova, Italy. “Found is the northern region of Italy, the haunted mansion of Villa De Vecchi is a must to put on your checklist,” Annika reports. Her description continues: “Known as the ‘Red House’ due to its gruesome past, the villa is rumored to have been home to witches, cults and the ghosts of past owners.”
That’s all fine and good (and not really too scary), but what about the local angle?
My memory goes back to the 1970s when Pat Craig was a young reporter and columnist for the Press. When Halloween came around one year, he told me that he and a bunch of friends from Tracy High days were heading on Halloween night to the abandoned Byron Hot Springs Hotel, located some 12 miles northwest of Tracy on the outskirts of Byron.
“It’s haunted, you know,” Pat informed me.
“No, I didn’t know,” I replied. But I still wasn’t about to join Pat and his buddies there on Halloween.
The Byron Hot Springs Hotel building, built in 1914 after an earlier version burned to the ground, had fallen on hard times. Vandals damaged the interior, and graffiti covers walls inside and out. Fences and locked gates now keep any would-be visitors away. I doubt it no longer is available for people interested in making it a mysterious place to visit on Halloween.
But back in the 1970s, at least for Tracy’s young people of that era, it certainly was. Who knows? Maybe it’s still haunted, but I doubt that.
Now that I’ve reopened a look at one phase of the multi-chapter — and quite interesting — history of Byron Hot Springs Hotel, interest among some readers at least has no doubt been piqued. I’ll have to report more next week.
Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
