A heatwave will have Tracy sweltering with triple digit daytime temperatures through Monday.
The National Weather Service has called for an excessive heat watch from Friday morning through Monday evening as the state braces for the temperatures to soar into the triple digits through most of the region including the San Joaquin Valley.
The heat warning calls for dangerously hot daytime temperatures reaching up to 112 degrees.
Brian Ferguson with the California Governor’s office of Emergency Services led an update on the heatwave affecting California and much of the Southwest and the state’s response preparing for it.
“We have a significant heat event on the horizon. This is not something that is unexpected, it is something that we do expect to see increasingly as our climate gets hotter and we have significant dry spells as climate change further impacts our state,” Ferguson said.
“What is changing however is that these dry events, these warm weather actions that are very dangerous are going to be more frequent and severe in the years to come.”
Courtney Crawford with the National Weather Service said some parts of California may record their highest temperatures ever as the heat wave strikes.
“We’re expecting a significant round of heat that will steadily build across our state into the weekend and early next week with some locations experiencing their hottest temperatures so far this summer,” Crawford said. “Record hot temperatures are likely in some spots across the state. Very hot and dangerous temperatures in the triple digits are forecast for the Central Valley bringing major to locally extreme heat-related impacts for inland and southern regions.”
She said residents may not get much of a break during the heatwave.
“Little relief will occur overnight this weekend as temperatures remain in the 70s and lower 80s overnight,” Crawford said. “Some locations in the Southern California deserts will see temperatures over 120 degrees. Most of our costal region away from the water will also experience periods of moderate heat impacts due to well above normal temperatures in the 90s.”
Temperatures are expected to gradually ease over much of the state after Monday as cooler temperatures briefly return but will remain above normal for this time of year.
The National Weather service forecast shows Tracy reaching a high of 107 degrees on Saturday, 108 on Sunday and falling to 102 on Monday.
Dr. Tomas Aragon, Director, of the California Department of Public Health, urged caution heading into the high heat.
“As we all know the people who are most vulnerable to heat related illness are the very young, the very old, pregnant people, persons with a chronic medical condition, people who live in urban setting, people experiencing homelessness and people who are working outdoors,” Aragon said. “Heat-related illness can start off as cramps, heat exhaustion and can even go onto heat stroke and death. As the core temperature gets very high you begin to have organ damage.”
Signs of heat related illness vary but can include sweating, muscle cramps, weakness, headaches, nausea, vomiting, paleness, confusion and change in mental state.
The state also urged outdoor workers and those working indoors in spaces subject to high heat to take caution during the heat wave. Employers must make sure workers have access to water, take breaks, have shade and are prepared if someone has a heat-related medical emergency.
Wade Crowfoot, Secretary of the California Natural Resources Agency, said the extreme heat is one of the five climate-driven impacts Californians are experiencing, including floods, drought, wildfire as well as sea level rise and costal erosion.
“Extreme heat may be the most dangerous toward public health and mortality of any of these climate driven impacts. It’s literally invisible compared to a wildfire or a drought,” Crowfoot said. “We know that climate change is supercharging these heatwaves. We experienced the hottest, longest heatwave in the history of the American West last September and of course other parts of the Western United States including Texas and Arizona have experienced record-breaking sustained temperatures in recent weeks. The hot weather is now coming to California.”
The California Department of Public Health offered these tips for preventing heat related illness:
• Get plenty to drink. When it’s hot drink more water, juice and sports drinks. Avoid drinks with caffeine such as coffee, tea and cola and drinks with alcohol.
• Stay cool indoors. Stay in an air-conditioned area. If you don’t have air conditioning, go to a shopping mall or public building for a few hours.
• Wear light colored clothing and sunscreen. Choose lightweight, light-colored, loose fitting clothing. In the hot sun wear a wide brimmed hat and use sunscreen with a sun protection factor of 15 or higher. Reapply every two hours while in the sun.
• Pace yourself. If you are not used to working or exercising in hot weather, start slowly and pick up the pace gradually. Take frequent, regularly scheduled breaks. If activity in the heat makes your heart pound or leaves you gasping for breath, stop activity, get into a cool or shady area, and rest.
• Use a buddy system. During a heat wave check on friends and family and have them do the same for you. Elderly people or people with health conditions should be checked twice a day during a heat wave. Watch for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.
The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services has announced cooling centers in Tracy will be open these locations:
• Larch Clover Communuity Center, 11157 W. Larch Road, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Tracy Transit Center, 50 East Sixth Street, open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
• West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road, open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
• Lolly Hansen Senior Center, 375 E. Ninth Street, open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Tracy Branch Library, 20 Eaton Avenue, open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, 1 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
There will be free Tracer fixed route bus rides on days to be forecast at 100 degrees or higher.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.